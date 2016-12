గురువారం ఐసీసీ ప్రకటించిన వార్షిక అవార్డుల్లో 'క్రికెటర్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ద ఇయర్‌' అవార్డుతో పాటు టెస్టు క్రికెటర్ ఆఫ్ ద ఇయర్ అవార్డుని కైవసం చేసుకుని అశ్విన్ అరుదైన ఘనత సాధించాడు.

One small request, please do not tag my wife in all your funny tweets.She has better things to look after, although I am 😂over it.

@magicumesh @ashwinravi99 He is trying to ignre the man bcz of whm his career started and flourished.. I m ashwin's fan but ths is arrogance

R Ashwin forgets to thank #MSDhoni the man who is responsible for building his position in Team India @Oneindia

I would like to take this day as an opportunity to thank @prithinarayanan @basu2013 @anilkumble1074 @imVkohli and my parents.

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2016, 17:31 [IST]

English summary

India’s ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been under the social media scanner ever since he won the ICC Best Test Cricketer Award, earlier this month. Not all the limelight on Ashwin this festive season has been positive, though. After winning the award, the 30-year-old had thanked a number of people for his achievement, in a tweet.