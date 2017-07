Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

AB De Villiers to Discuss His Future with CSA in August | Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Friday, July 14, 2017, 11:23 [IST]

English summary

SOUTH African fast bowler Morne Morkel has ruled out tweaking his run-up, despite the embarrassment of becoming the worst overstepped at the crease in Test cricket history.