English summary

Faf du Plessis will captain South Africa in all three formats after being confirmed as AB de Villiers' replacement in the one-day international set-up on Monday (September 11). Proteas Test and Twenty20 skipper Du Plessis will take on the additional responsibilities with immediate effect, De Villiers having stepped down last month.