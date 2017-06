కుంబ్లే, శాస్త్రిల కోచింగ్ స్టైల్‌ మధ్య తేడా ఇదే: ఫీల్డింగ్ కోచ్ శ్రీధర్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

With former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri expressing his intention to apply for the post of India's head coach, much is being said about him being touted as the favourite from the lot. While some have gone further to question whether Shastri's rejection for the position last year was justified, Indian fielding coach R Sridhar came forth to spell out the differences in the style of coaching between Anil Kumble and his predecessor.