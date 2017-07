లంకతో తొలి టెస్టు: కోహ్లీసేన బ్యాటింగ్, పాండ్యా అరంగేట్రం

Cricket

Proud moment for young @hardikpandya7 as he is all set to make his Test debut #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/YTGTzQ0Z4y

India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will make his Test debut, while Shikhar Dhawan makes his comeback as he comes in for KL Rahul, who is ruled out with illness.