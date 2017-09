Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Zohra,plz don't let those tears fall as i doubt even Mother Earth can take d weight of ur pain. Salutes to ur martyred dad ASI,Abdul Rashid. pic.twitter.com/rHTIH1XbLS

English summary

Veteran India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has once again stood up for a noble cause by stating that that he will pay for the education of the daughter of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police Abdul Rasheed, who was martyred in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.