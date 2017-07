'మా హృదయాలను పాలించేది వీరే': ఆ పేరుకి అర్ధం చెప్పవూ!

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Such a beautiful name 😍 both have such unique and beautiful name Aazeen and Anaiza💗

Gauti, we would love to know the meaning of Anaiza.! Such a beautiful name it is. Much love to Aazeen & Anaiza. 😊😊

English summary

Gautam Gambhir, who was blessed with his second daughter in the previous month, took to social media to announce her name. The left-handed batsman posted a photo of his two daughters on Instagram and Twitter where his first daughter Aazeen is holding the newborn in her arms.