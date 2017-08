గంభీర్ 'Ek Asha': నిరుపేదల కోసం కమ్యూనిటీ కిచెన్‌

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Compassion in my heart, a plate in my hand & a prayer on my lips 'No one should sleep hungry' #ggf #communitykitchen1 pic.twitter.com/EsZEG84rVI

Senior India discard Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday (Aug 1) joined another noble cause as the cricketer launched his first community kitchen to feed the poor all round the year. The 35-year-old cricketer has opened his first of many community kitchens named 'Ek Asha' in New Delhi's Patel Nagar area.