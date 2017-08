Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Virat Kohli recently called Cheteshwar Pujara one of the best batsmen in the Test team at present and former India opener Gautam Gambhir has gone one step ahead and said that at present Pujara is playing more consistently than even Kohli and opener Shikhar Dhawan in the longest format of the game.