యువీకి 'రెస్ట్' కాదు, కావాలనే పక్కన పెట్టారు: గంభీర్ సంచలనం

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir says that the chances of Yuvraj Singh coming back to the Indian One Day International (ODI) squad are minimal and that he likely won’t be able to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team. The former Team India cricketer says that the term ‘rest’ was not the best term to describe Yuvraj’s current situation.