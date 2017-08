జాతి వివక్ష వ్యాఖ్యలు: తలొగ్గి చివరకు క్షమాపణ చెప్పాడు.

Cricket

Tweet 3/3: I have loved West Indian cricket my whole life and have the utmost respect for its players.

Tweet 2/3: I meant no offence but what I said was clearly wrong and I apologise unreservedly..

Tweet 1 of 3: Speaking at an informal gathering I was asked a question and I realise my answer was unacceptable...

English summary

Former England batsman and current BBC pundit Geoffrey Boycott has offered an "unreserved apology" after suggesting he would have a better chance of being knighted if he "blacked up".