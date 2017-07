హ్యాప్ బర్త్ డే దాదా: సెహ్వాగ్, యువీ స్పెషల్ ట్వీట్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Many many happy returns of the day dada! Hope you continue to show direction to #bengal cricket as always! @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/hpptfaw10L

Happy Birthday to the Dada of Indian Cricket. The man who changed Indian Cricket for the good forever #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/YPXJ2LZidH

#HappyBirthdayDada ,the man who brought about a great transition in Indian cricket. Forever a legend @SGanguly99 ! May you have a grt life. pic.twitter.com/nfeaCKfIrT

Whatever success I could achieve in Test Cricket,I truly attribute it to the wonderful support you gave me @SGanguly99 . #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/wJJRvL6g90

Wishing dearest @SGanguly99 many happy returns of the day lots of love dadi. pic.twitter.com/aayhy5VFWa

#HappyBirthdayDada ! It was always a pleasure to play with you, @SGanguly99 ! Have a good one! pic.twitter.com/CcG75sqJH4

Story first published: Saturday, July 8, 2017, 14:55 [IST]

English summary

Sourav Ganguly took over the reins of Indian team during a tumltous phase in 2000. But soon the 'Bengal Tiger' changed the face of Indian cricket itself.