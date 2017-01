మీకు తెలుసా?: రెండు బంతుల్లో రెండు వికెట్లు తీసిన ద్రవిడ్

టీమిండియా మాజీ కెప్టెన్, అండర్-19 కోచ్ రాహుల్ ద్రవిడ్ బుధవారం 44వ వసంతంలోకి అడుగుపెట్టాడు. ఈ సందర్భంగా పలువురు ప్రముఖులు అతడికి జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేశారు.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Happy Birthday #RahulDravid . One of the most selfless, likeable human being ever and the biggest reason to love the name "Rahul" pic.twitter.com/QrS6D8JVxk

Wishing this GENTLEMAN a very happy birthday,I was lucky to have a senior player like him #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/qtvBrZEoP6

A very happy birthday to a special teammate and a legend of the game! Happy Birthday #RahulDravid , wish you all the best in the year ahead. pic.twitter.com/FLHgLthbCV

True gentleman & GREAT WALL of #Indian #cricket Wishing #RahulDravid a very Happy Birthday. DID YOU KNOW once he took 2 wickets in 2 balls! pic.twitter.com/gPZ6iYijRg

Happy Birthday Rahul Bhai. Thank you for your encouragement & for being a great role model for all the budding cricketers out there 😇

He played in the V. But was the biggest C. Commitment, Class,Consistency,Care. Proud to have played together. Happy Birthday #RahulDravid . pic.twitter.com/eflnb49V6v

English summary

Often regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever to grace the game, former India captain Rahul Dravid celebrates his 44th birthday on Wednesday. 'The Wall' featured in 164 Tests and 344 ODIs for India and amassed 10,000+ runs in both the formats in a trophy-laden career.