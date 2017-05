Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

@harbhajan_singh You fool. Don't you know the difference between IPL and international cricket. Don't dare to say anything bad about MSD

@harbhajan_singh Respect all over India 2 U Bhajji. But it's all over. U grow old now. U should retire. Sadness to watch ur struggles !😳

2/3 MSD is a dear friend &a great player, I never doubted his selection so please don't quote me on things which I never said against him

1/3 Dear media plz don't misquote all the time. Any1 who wants 2know what exactly I said in that interview please go & see the entire video. pic.twitter.com/aatVC4wxzM

English summary

Over the last two days, veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh made headlines on most media sites over his 'not same privilege as MS Dhoni'-statement. The Turbanator was quoted shortly after he failed to make it to the ICC Champions Trophy squad. But he took to his official Twitter account on Friday, to clarify the entire statement, thus slamming media sites for misquoting him.