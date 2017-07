Cricket

What better to live moments which i often fantasized as a growing kid! The Paramount to represent India in whites. #livingthedream #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/uEFiCXnXTv

Playing Test cricket is often considered the ultimate challenge in the gentleman’s game. The Indian players were on Tuesday ‘kit’ting up ahead of the first Test starting at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday and India all-rounder Hardik Pandya expressed his joy after wearing the whites on Tuesday.