నిరీక్షణ ఫలించింది: 'భారత్ జట్టు మరో కపిల్‌ దేవ్ అతడే'

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

The chairman of selectors MSK Prasad feels that Hardik Pandya has the potential to match the legendary Kapil Dev, provided the all-rounder stays grounded.Bursting onto the scene as a T20 specialist for Mumbai Indians, the young Baroda all-rounder marked his debut Test series with a smashing century in the ongoing third and final match.