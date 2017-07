Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Hardik Pandya has become an integral member of the Indian limited-overs side with his allround abilities, providing India options from different fronts. While his batting is perceived as his primary trait and his bowling an extra option for Virat Kohli's side, the 23-year-old has been doing the job consistently for India in the ongoing series against Windies, having picked up 5 wickets in the four matches so far.