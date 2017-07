Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Harmanpreet's brutal innings reminded many of another knock which was very similar to hers but was played by one of the greatest all-rounders this game has ever seen. Kapil Dev's unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup at Tunbridge Wells was a similar sort of an innings as compared to the one played by Harman at Derby.