Mithali Raj says she believes Kaur will be fit to play tomorrow and the icing is precautionary to deal with niggles. #WWC17

Injury worry for India. Harmanpreet Kaur hurt her right shoulder batting in the nets. Said she was fine but looked v uncomfortable. #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/irxAQXJRZz

Uncertainty prevailed in the Indian camp on the eve of 2017 ICC Women's World Cup final match against hosts England after Harmanpreet Kaur reportedly picked up an injury during the nets on Saturday.