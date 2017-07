మహిళల పట్ల ఎలా వ్యవహరించాలి?: కోహ్లీ ఏం చెప్పాడంటే!

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Indian captain Virat Kohli has a stand on many social issues and he has not been reluctant to express it publicly and stick by it with conviction. Gender equality and treating women with respect have been hot topics of discussion in recent times and Kohli has aired his view through a video for a watch company he endorses. His view - treat women with respect and be a gentleman.