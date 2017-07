బోర్‌ కొట్టేది: తొలిసారి తన కుమార్తెను చూసుకున్న రవీంద్ర జడేజా

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Thursday, July 13, 2017, 10:25 [IST]

English summary

Ravindra Jadeja has been the most consistent all-rounder for India in the recent times and with the Sri Lankan Test tour around the corner, he says he likes to perform when faced with challenges. India are set to tour Sri Lanka later this month and Jadeja will be a key member of the team along with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.