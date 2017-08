'నా ఫెయిల్యూర్సే నన్ను రాటుదేల్చాయి'

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

That Shikhar Dhawan becomes a whole different force when it comes to ICC events is a fact that can hardly be contested. In the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, he amassed two centuries and a fifty. Come the 2015 World Cup, he repeated that feat and also came up with big contributions in the 2017 edition of the Champions Trophy that concluded in June.