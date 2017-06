Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Anthems done and we're on our way! #NZvAUS #CT17 pic.twitter.com/ULjwfax6Kv

The rain arrives at Edgbaston... The covers come on 🌧️ #NZvAUS #CT17 LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/e1Hn5WdaLv pic.twitter.com/1xvqZ5UXWD

Story first published: Friday, June 2, 2017, 15:15 [IST]

English summary

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat against Steve Smith-led Australia in their first game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 here on Friday (June 2).