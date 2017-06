‘సిక్స్‌‌’తో గంగూలీ రికార్డుని బద్దలు కొట్టిన ధోని

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Friday, June 9, 2017

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni went past Sourav Ganguly‘s record today. Dhoni has now hit the most sixes by an Indian across formats while playing overseas. Dhoni achieved the feat during Match 8 of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against Sri Lanka at The Oval in London on Thursday.