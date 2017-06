ధోని ఎదుర్కొన్న కఠినమైన ఫాస్ట్‌ బౌలర్‌ ఎవరో తెలుసా?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni admitted that former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was the toughest fast bowler he has faced in his career. Speaking at a gala dinner organized by Virat Kohli’s foundation, the 35-year-old also joked that even ICC don’t understand how Duckworth-Lewis method works.