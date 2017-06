Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

We dedicate this to everyone affected by https://t.co/PNInuzuCOG u all.Thanks for the love and blessings.big one coming up #greatful

English summary

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews hopes that their victory against India in the Champions Trophy may just bring back smiles in the faces of their countrymen after the tragic times in recent past where hundreds of people lost their lives due to a devastating flood.