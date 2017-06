ఛాంపియన్స్ ట్రోఫీలో వింత: ఆట మధ్యలో సంతాపం

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

A minute of silence is respectfully observed in Cardiff to remember those who sadly lost their lives in London on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/v637zaK0gG

Play is stopped to observe a minute's silence in memory of the victims in the London tragedy #CT17 pic.twitter.com/Z7OyCwJu7y

The match between England and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was halted to observe a minute's silence for the victims of Saturday's London attack.