Friday, June 9, 2017, 12:58 [IST]

India kicked off their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign on a high, pummeling Pakistan by a huge 124 runs at Edgbaston. Now, an upbeat Virat Kohli-led India will take on Sri Lanka in their second match on Thursday and a win will assure them of a place in the semi-finals.