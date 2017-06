Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Here are the @BLACKCAPS and @BCBtigers team sheets for today! #NZvBAN #CT17 pic.twitter.com/rfv9vsahtj

New Zealand has won the toss and elected to bat v Bangladesh today! #CT17 #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/gFCfQnNJ1N

New Zealand openers @Martyguptill and @ronchi04 take to the field! Here we go! #CT17 #NZvBAN LIVE: https://t.co/QlKhRM7DIt pic.twitter.com/6irV7sNBdn

Story first published: Friday, June 9, 2017, 16:23 [IST]

English summary

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in their final Group A clash of the ICC Champions Trophy here on Friday (June 9).