కునుకు తీసిన గంగూలీ, షేన్ వార్న్: సెహ్వాగ్ ఏంటీ ఇలా చేశాడు?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

The future is shaped by one's dreams. These legends still don't waste time in following their dreams. Sone ka Maza @SGanguly99 @ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/2zgZEC4KWa

English summary

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who was a nightmare for bowlers during his playing days, has adopted a new avatar in the last one year where he has built a huge fan base as a result of his amazing sense of humour.