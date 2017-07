విండిస్ చేతిలో ఓటమి: పడిపోయిన భారత్ టీ20 ర్యాంకు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

West Indies moved above India into fourth place in the latest ICC T20I team rankings after their nine-wicket victory over India in the one-off T20I at Jamaica on Sunday. In the player’s rankings, centurion Evin Lewis was the big winner as he moved up to No.4 in the batsmen’s rankings which is still led by Virat Kohli.