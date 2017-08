Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

ICYMI: @faf1307 to lead World XI in three match T20I series next month against Pakistan in Lahore. https://t.co/KcaniHZ23F pic.twitter.com/hv9TaUn4t9

English summary

The International Cricket Council is hoping that the World XI tour will pave way for more high-profile series in the coming future and the international cricket will return to the nation with more nations visiting there.