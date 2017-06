ఉమెన్ వరల్డ్ కప్: అరుదైన ఘనత సాధించిన మిథాలీ సేన

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

WICKET: DRS comes into play for the first time this WWC, as Natalie Sciver is dismissed for 18 https://t.co/Zqh4P1dR62 #cricket @icc

English summary

Indian team that headed to England for their 2017 Women's World Cup campaign, not only kick-started their journey with a comfortable 35-run victory over the host nation, but also scripted history when they became the first team to successfully use the Decision Review System (DRS) in women's cricket.