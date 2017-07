వరల్డ్ కప్ ఫైనల్: మిథాలీ సేనకు కోహ్లీ సేన ఆల్ ద బెస్ట్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

VIDEO: Good luck galore to @BCCIWomen all the way from Sri Lanka ahead of the 2017 ICC World Cup final https://t.co/sfq9y5BwEW #TeamIndia

English summary

The Indian men's cricket team, which is currently in Sri Lanka, have wished Mithali Raj and Co. "all the best" for their much-anticipated summit clash of the ICC Women's World Cup against England to be played today at The Lord's, London.