మోగాలో సంబరాలు: ఫైనల్లో భారత్, హర్మన్ ప్రీత్ కౌర్ తండ్రి ఇలా

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Harmanpreet Kaur took the cricketing world by storm on Thursday (July 20), battering a 171 not out in just 115 balls against Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup at Derby. For many, the knock gave a shock treatment effect. However, for Harmandar Bhullar, father of Harmanpreet, it did not come as a surprise.