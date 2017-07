హర్మన్ ప్రీత్ భారీ సిక్సుల వెనుక ఉన్న రహస్యం ఇదే

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Harmanpreet grabbed the world's attention with a brutal 171 against Australia in the semifinals of the ICC Women's World Cup. "I like to bat that way since childhood. I have learnt to play that way and played cricket with boys, who used to hit sixes and I liked hitting sixes," said Harmanpreet on Wednesday (July 26) after arriving from England.