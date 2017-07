హెల్మెట్ తీసి నేలకేసి కొట్టిన కౌర్: దీప్తి శర్మ కంట కన్నీరు (వీడియో)

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Harmanpreet Kaur lost her cool at Deepti Sharma for being slow in running. Well, this incident happened in the 35th over of the match when the 17 Year old Deepti Sharma was little bit slower in running, Harmanpreet Kaur lost her cool and abused her. The 19 Year couldn’t control his tears after that because she is a very young and inexperienced cricketer. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur's blistering 171 off 115 balls helped India to beat Australia in ICC Women World Cup 2017.