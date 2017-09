Cricket

Imran sorry to read your post. We will have this investigated and action will be taken against those responsible.

Me with my family were humiliated & expelled from Pak High Commission earlier today when I went to get visa to play for WorldXI in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/VByiqV4oFh

The visit of a World XI to Pakistan to play a three-match T20 series is one of the big upcoming event in the cricket calendar. It has already ran into controversy after South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir, a part of the World XI to tour Pakistan, complained of harassment by the Pakistan Consulate officials in Birmingham, England.