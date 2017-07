ముక్కోణపు వన్డే టోర్నీ: సఫారీల చేతిలో భారత్ 'ఎ' ఓటమి

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

It's all over! Congratulations SA A on their 2-wicket win & @dwainep__29 on his Man of the Match award for his 3/24 & 38. #AtriSeries pic.twitter.com/Bnwtr9etP2

English summary

India 'A' suffered a two wicket loss at the hands of hosts South Africa 'A' in a low-scoring one-dayer of the cricket Tri-Series here on Wednesday (July 26). Put in to bat, India 'A' recovered from a batting collapse, thanks to captain Manish Pandey's patient 95-ball 55 and cameos from Karun Nair (25) and Yuzvendra Chahal (24 not out), but were skittled out for 152.