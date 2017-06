అభిమానులకు శుభవార్త: జడేజాకు తండ్రిగా ప్రమోషన్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Thursday, June 8, 2017

Team India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja became a father to a baby girl on Thursday (June 8). The all-rounder from Saurashtra, who got married in April 2016 at Rajkot to Riva Solanki. The couple is now blessed with a baby girl.