ఛాంపియన్స్ ట్రోఫీలో భారత్: షెడ్యూల్, వేదికలు, టీవీ సమాచారం

ఛాంపియన్స్ ట్రోఫీలో భారత్ మ్యాచ్‌లు Vs Pakistan - June 4 (Sunday) - Edgbaston - 3 PM IST Vs Sri Lanka - June 8 (Thursday) - The Oval - 3 PM IST Vs South Africa - June 11 (Sunday) - The Oval - 3 PM IST

English summary

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 begins tomorrow (June 1) in England. The hosts face Bangladesh in the 50-over tournament opener. India, the defending champions, enter the contest on Sunday (June 4).