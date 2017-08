Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

The prices of the tickets of the One-day match between India and Australia, to be held here next month, will be costlier as 28 per cent GST has been imposed as per government regulation. The minimum price of the ticket was today increased from Rs. 500 to Rs. 650 after applying 28 per cent GST. Likewise, other tickets would cost Rs. 1300 and Rs. 1900, up from Rs 1000 and Rs. 1500 respectively.