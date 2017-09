Cricket

FIFTY! David Warner continues his great form with a fifty from just 42 balls, including eight fours. Aus 1-91 in the 15th #BPXIvAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/rnshwY09RG

Here we go. Warner & Cartwright to open up for the Aussies. Game on #BPXIvAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/oIg5WSjE2p

All in readiness for Australia's 50-over warm-up game against the President's XI in Chennai. Toss & team news to come #BPXIvAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/VVqQlghtHj

Marcus Stoinis was the top-scorer for Australia with 76 while the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith and Travis Head also chipped in with aggressive fifties. For Board President’s XI, Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers with 2/23 but Australia have posted a massive 347/7 in the warm-up game against a Board President XI side in Chennai.