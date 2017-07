శాస్త్రి 'పవర్స్' కట్: వ్యూహాంతో గంగూలీ తెరపైకి జహీర్, ద్రవిడ్ పేర్లు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Overseas tours is where the challenge lies. If Dravid batting 'consultant' and Zaheer bowling coach, is Shastri more "team director" again?

English summary

The hate-hate relationship between Ravi Shastri and Sourav Ganguly has refused to die down even a year after the latter replaced the former with Anil Kumble as chief coach of India.