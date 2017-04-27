హైదరాబాద్: బాలీవుడ్ వెటరన్ నటుడు వినోద్ ఖన్నా (70) గురువారం మృతి చెందారు. గుర్గావ్లోని హెచ్ఎన్ రిలయెన్స్ అండ్ రీసెర్చ్ సెంటర్లో చికిత్స పొందుతున్న ఆయన గురువారం తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు. గత కొంతకాలంగా ఆయన క్యాన్సర్తో బాధపడుతున్నారు.
తీవ్ర డీహైడ్రేషన్తో కొన్ని రోజుల కింద ఆసుపత్రిలో చేరారు. 1946, అక్టోబర్ 6న జన్మించిన వినోద్ ఖన్నా 1968లో వచ్చిన 'మన్ కా మీత్' చిత్రం ద్వారా బాలీవుడ్కు పరిచయమయ్యారు. సుమారు 141కుపైగా సినిమాల్లో నటించారు. షారూఖ్ఖాన్ నటించిన దిల్వాలే చిత్రంలో చివరిసారిగా తెరపై కనిపించారు.
'మేరే గావ్ మేరా దేశ్', 'గద్దార్'(1973), 'అమర్ అక్బర్ ఆంటోనీ', 'రాజ్పుత్', 'ఖుర్బానీ', 'దయావన్' తదితర చిత్రాల ద్వారా మంచి గుర్తింపు తెచుకున్నారు. బాలీవుడ్లో అడుగుపెట్టిన కొత్తలో చిన్న పాత్రలు, నెగటివ్ షేడ్స్ ఉన్న వాటికే పరిమితమైన ఖన్నా.. ఆ తర్వాత హిట్ సినిమాల్లో నటించారు.
1982లో తన ఆధ్మాత్మిక గురువు ఓషో రజ్నీష్ వెంట ఉండేందుకు తాత్కాలికంగా సినిమాల నుంచి తప్పుకున్నారు. ఐదేళ్ల తర్వాత మళ్లీ వచ్చిన వినోద్ ఖన్నా.. ఇన్సాఫ్, సత్యమేవ జయతే లాంటి హిట్స్ అందించారు. 1971లో వినోద్ఖన్నాకు గీతాంజలితో వివాహమైంది. వీరికి ఇద్దరు కుమారులు రాహుల్ ఖన్నా, అక్షయ్ ఖన్నా.
ఆ తర్వాత గీతాంజలి నుంచి విడిపోయిన ఖన్నా 1990లో కవితను పెళ్లి చేసుకున్నారు. వీరికి ఓ కుమారుడు, కుమార్తె ఉన్నారు. సినిమాల్లోనే కాక రాజకీయ రంగంలో కూడా వినోద్ ఖన్నా రాణించారు. ప్రస్తుతం పంజాబ్లోని గురుదాస్పూర్ నుంచి బీజేపీ ఎంపీగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు.
వినోద్ ఖన్నా మృతిపై పలువురు క్రికెటర్లు ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా నివాళులర్పించారు.
Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of legendary actor #VinodKhanna ji. My condolences to the family. RIP— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 27 April 2017
Unbelievable loss. Deepest condolences on the passing away of a wonderful man and such a jubilant being #VinodKhanna ji.— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 27 April 2017
RIP. pic.twitter.com/jkx0m2cOJa
Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of one of the most charismatic actors #VinodKhanna ji.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 27 April 2017
Om Shanti !
Really sad day. A great bloke, a good friend, a larger than life character. Sincere condolences to Kavita and the entire family #VinodKhanna pic.twitter.com/cOsSRsyUtH— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) 27 April 2017
A great artist #VinodKhanna leaves us. He will be remembered as one of the finest actors in Bollywood.— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 27 April 2017
RIP Vinod Khanna. Thank you for the many memories!
Your contribution to Indian cinema will never be forgotten.
An amazing actor #VinodKhanna leaves us. May his soul rest in peace🙏🙏 Condolences to his family.— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 27 April 2017
Surely it's an end to an era, you truly were a charismatic legendary actor sir. My heartfelt condolences to the family #RIPVinodKhannaji— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 27 April 2017