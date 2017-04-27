నటుడు వినోద్ ఖ‌న్నా మృతి: ట్విట్టర్‌లో క్రికెటర్ల నివాళి

బాలీవుడ్ వెట‌ర‌న్ న‌టుడు వినోద్ ఖ‌న్నా (70) గురువారం మృతి చెందారు. గుర్గావ్‌లోని హెచ్ఎన్ రిల‌యెన్స్ అండ్ రీసెర్చ్ సెంట‌ర్‌లో చికిత్స పొందుతున్న ఆయ‌న‌ గురువారం తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు.

హైదరాబాద్: బాలీవుడ్ వెట‌ర‌న్ న‌టుడు వినోద్ ఖ‌న్నా (70) గురువారం మృతి చెందారు. గుర్గావ్‌లోని హెచ్ఎన్ రిల‌యెన్స్ అండ్ రీసెర్చ్ సెంట‌ర్‌లో చికిత్స పొందుతున్న ఆయ‌న‌ గురువారం తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు. గత కొంతకాలంగా ఆయన క్యాన్సర్‌తో బాధపడుతున్నారు.

తీవ్ర డీహైడ్రేష‌న్‌తో కొన్ని రోజుల కింద ఆసుప‌త్రిలో చేరారు. 1946, అక్టోబ‌ర్ 6న జ‌న్మించిన వినోద్ ఖ‌న్నా 1968లో వచ్చిన 'మన్‌ కా మీత్‌‌' చిత్రం ద్వారా బాలీవుడ్‌కు పరిచయమయ్యారు. సుమారు 141కుపైగా సినిమాల్లో న‌టించారు. షారూఖ్‌ఖాన్‌ నటించిన దిల్‌వాలే చిత్రంలో చివరిసారిగా తెరపై కనిపించారు.

'మేరే గావ్‌ మేరా దేశ్‌', 'గ‌ద్దార్‌'(1973), 'అమర్‌ అక్బర్‌ ఆంటోనీ', 'రాజ్‌పుత్‌', 'ఖుర్బానీ', 'దయావన్‌' తదితర చిత్రాల ద్వారా మంచి గుర్తింపు తెచుకున్నారు. బాలీవుడ్‌లో అడుగుపెట్టిన కొత్త‌లో చిన్న పాత్ర‌లు, నెగ‌టివ్ షేడ్స్ ఉన్న వాటికే ప‌రిమిత‌మైన ఖన్నా.. ఆ తర్వాత హిట్ సినిమాల్లో నటించారు.

1982లో త‌న ఆధ్మాత్మిక గురువు ఓషో రజ్‌నీష్ వెంట ఉండేందుకు తాత్కాలికంగా సినిమాల నుంచి త‌ప్పుకున్నారు. ఐదేళ్ల త‌ర్వాత మ‌ళ్లీ వ‌చ్చిన వినోద్ ఖ‌న్నా.. ఇన్సాఫ్‌, స‌త్య‌మేవ జ‌య‌తే లాంటి హిట్స్ అందించారు. 1971లో వినోద్‌ఖన్నాకు గీతాంజలితో వివాహమైంది. వీరికి ఇద్దరు కుమారులు రాహుల్‌ ఖన్నా, అక్షయ్‌ ఖన్నా.

ఆ తర్వాత గీతాంజలి నుంచి విడిపోయిన ఖన్నా 1990లో కవితను పెళ్లి చేసుకున్నారు. వీరికి ఓ కుమారుడు, కుమార్తె ఉన్నారు. సినిమాల్లోనే కాక రాజకీయ రంగంలో కూడా వినోద్‌ ఖన్నా రాణించారు. ప్రస్తుతం పంజాబ్‌లోని గురుదాస్‌పూర్ నుంచి బీజేపీ ఎంపీగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు.

వినోద్ ఖ‌న్నా మృతిపై పలువురు క్రికెటర్లు ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా నివాళులర్పించారు.

Story first published: Thursday, April 27, 2017, 21:15 [IST]
