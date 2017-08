సిరీస్‌లు, వేదికల వివరాలు:

Australia tour of India: September 17 to October 11. Five ODIs and three T20s.

Five ODIs in: Chennai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Indore, Kolkata

Three T20s in: Hyderabad, Ranchi, Guwahati

New Zealand tour of India: October 22 to November 7. Three ODIs and three T20s.

Three ODIs in: Pune, Mumbai, Kanpur

Three T20s in: Delhi, Cuttack, Rajkot

Sri Lanka tour of India: November 15 to December 24. Three Tests, three ODIs and three T20s.

Three Tests in: Delhi, Kolkata, and Nagpur.

Three ODIs in: Dharamsala, Mohali, Vizag

Three T20s in: Kochi/Thiruvanantpuram, Indore, Mumbai.