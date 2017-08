Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Resting Ashwin and Jadeja from ODIS and T20s sensible given their workload. Yuvi & Raina will be wondering if this means end of the raod

English summary

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday (August 13) announced the 15-member India squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka. Premier spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested for the limited-overs tournament while veteran India batsman Yuvraj Singh has been axed from the squad.