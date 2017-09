1st ODI: కష్టాల్లో కోహ్లీసేన, ఐదో వికెట్ కోల్పోయిన టీమిండియా

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli wins the toss. Elects to bat in the 1st @Paytm ODI at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/WnFtZ0PBLt

Ten overs gone with the hosts 3-34. Coulter-Nile has 3-12 from his five overs so far! Scores: https://t.co/fowxA5bskI #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/rMRj5egPRK

English summary

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the first ODI of the five-match series here on Sunday (September 17) at MA Chidambaram Stadium.