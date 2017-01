యువీని చేర్చమని కోహ్లీ అడిగాడా?: చీఫ్ సెలక్టర్ చెప్పిన సమాధానమిదే

ఇంగ్లాండ్‌తో జరగనున్న మూడు వన్డేలు, టీ20ల సిరీస్‌‌లకు బీసీసీఐ బుధవారం 15 మంది సభ్యులతో కూడిన భారత జట్టుని ప్రకటించింది.

A new era in Indian limited overs cricket began today (January 6) with the appointment of Virat Kohli as the captain. He took over from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who relinquished the position on Tuesday (January 4). Yuvraj Singh and Ashish Nehra have made comebacks.