భారత్-పాక్ మ్యాచ్: టీమిండియా గెలవాలంటూ ప్రత్యేక పూజలు

Fans across the country offer prayers for India's victory in match against Pakistan;people in Gorakhpur perform 'havan' #ChampionsTrophy2017 pic.twitter.com/PZ2ZbfTDTi

English summary

Special prayers are being offered in Varanasi and Gorakhpur ahead of the much anticipated India-pakistan Champions Trophy clash to be played today at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, birmingham.